OTTAWA -- A crane operator is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police say a crane hit a power line, trees and posts in Prescott and fled the scene.

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision near Water Street and Edward Street in Prescott just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the crane was observed striking a power line, trees and posts surrounding a water fountain and fleeing the area.

Officers stopped the crane operator and an accompanying vehicle on Hwy. 401 westbound near Brockville.

#LeedsOPP called to a Fail to remain collision Wednesday in Prescott. Crane stopped on #Hwy401 at Brockville. Driver c/w impaired + other criminal and HTA chrgs. Company chrged. Escort driver (G1 DL) chrgd for bac over zero and HTA offences. Both vehicles impounded. ^bd pic.twitter.com/dkDyJSimYY — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) October 15, 2020

Matthew Hinton, 62, of Collingwood was charged with operation while impaired under the Criminal Code. Hinton also faces several charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including fail to remain and improper licence.

Police say the company has been charged with:

Permit person with improper licence to driver commercial motor vehicle

Permit operation of vehicle with air brakes- no endorsement on licence

Permit person to drive commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with the regulations

Police say the driver of the accompanying vehicle had a G2 licence, and faces several charges under the Highway Traffic Act.