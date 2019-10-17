

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





The CP holiday train will roll through eastern Ontario next month featuring the music of Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo.

The schedule for the train includes stops in Finch, Merrickville, Perth, Belleville and Trenton.

The CP holiday train tradition began in 1999.

It has raised almost $16 million for food banks across Canada since then.

The train includes14 rail cars decorated with thousands of LED lights.

The holiday train attracts thousands of people in every stop along its three week journey.

Station Address Date Arrival Event Time Departure Performers Finch Tracks adjacent to James Street between Williams Street & George Street 2019-11-27 2:30 PM 2:45 PM - 3:15 PM 3:30 PM Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo Merrickville 103 East Broadway & Count​y Road #2. ​South side of crossing near Bay Street 2019-11-27 4:45 PM 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM 5:45 PM Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo Smiths Falls Smiths Falls Train Station, 63 Victoria St. 2019-11-27 6:20 PM 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM 7:10 PM Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo Perth CP rail yard at the end of Herriott Street 2019-11-27 7:40 PM 8:00 PM - 8:30 PM 8:40 PM Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo Belleville ​West of storage facility, ​on Keegan Way adjacent to CP tracks 2019-11-28 9:30 AM 9:45 AM - 10:00 AM 10:10 AM Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo

Here is the complete schedule.