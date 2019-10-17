CP Holiday Train to feature free concerts by Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:48AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 12:16PM EDT
The CP holiday train will roll through eastern Ontario next month featuring the music of Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo.
The schedule for the train includes stops in Finch, Merrickville, Perth, Belleville and Trenton.
The CP holiday train tradition began in 1999.
It has raised almost $16 million for food banks across Canada since then.
The train includes14 rail cars decorated with thousands of LED lights.
The holiday train attracts thousands of people in every stop along its three week journey.
|Station
|Address
|Date
|Arrival
|Event Time
|Departure
|Performers
|Finch
|Tracks adjacent to James Street between Williams Street & George Street
|2019-11-27
|2:30 PM
|2:45 PM - 3:15 PM
|3:30 PM
|Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo
|Merrickville
|103 East Broadway & County Road #2. South side of crossing near Bay Street
|2019-11-27
|4:45 PM
|5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|5:45 PM
|Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo
|Smiths Falls
|Smiths Falls Train Station, 63 Victoria St.
|2019-11-27
|6:20 PM
|6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|7:10 PM
|Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo
|Perth
|CP rail yard at the end of Herriott Street
|2019-11-27
|7:40 PM
|8:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|8:40 PM
|Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo
|Belleville
|West of storage facility, on Keegan Way adjacent to CP tracks
|2019-11-28
|9:30 AM
|9:45 AM - 10:00 AM
|10:10 AM
|Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo
Here is the complete schedule.