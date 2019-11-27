CP Holiday train stopping in capital region Wednesday
The CP Holiday train is making stops in Finch, Merrickville, Smiths Falls and Perth on Wednesday.
The CP Holiday train is making its annual trip through the capital region on Wednesday.
The train, decorated for the holidays, will stop in Finch, Merrickville, Smiths Falls and Perth.
Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman and country singer Madeline Merlo will perform at all four stops.
Here's the full schedule of the train's locations and times for the stops in the Ottawa region on Wednesday:
Finch: 2:30 p.m., tracks adjacent to James Street between Williams and George streets
Merrickville: 4:45 p.m., 103 East Broadway & County Road 2
Smiths Falls: 6:20 p.m., Smiths Falls Train Station
Perth: 7:40 p.m., CP rail yard on Herriott Street
The annual CP Holiday Train started its cross-Canada journey in Montreal on Monday.
The train will continue to travel across the country, with its route finishing in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Dec. 17.