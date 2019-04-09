

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario will be announcing free dental care for low-income seniors in Thursday's budget.

Senior government sources say anyone 65 and over in the province making under $19,300 -- or $32,300 for couples -- would qualify.

The service could be accessed through public health units, community health centres and aboriginal health access centres, with the potential for mobile dental units in the future.

One of the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the budget item, said preventable dental issues lead to more than 60,000 emergency visits per year, a "significant portion" of which are by seniors.

The program will cost nearly $100 million per year.

The Progressive Conservatives promised free dental care for low-income seniors in their election platform last year.