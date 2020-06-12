Advertisement
Coyote put down by Ottawa Police officers in Riverside South
A coyote in Riverside South. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/MeehanCarolAnne)
OTTAWA -- After two weeks of encounters between the public and coyotes in Riverside South, an Ottawa Police officer has put down a coyote.
Ottawa Police confirm to CTV News Ottawa that the coyote was put down overnight by officers.
Councillor Carol Anne Meehan tweeted that officers tracked a coyote from a residential area in Riverside South to Claudette Cain Park, “where it was removed.”
Meehan says the animal was sent for testing.
Ottawa Police say more information will be released later today.
Several people and animals have been bitten by a coyote over the past two weeks in Riverside South and Manotick.
On Tuesday, police said a man was bitten on the back of the leg by a coyote in the area of Spratt Road and Goldeneye Way.
Meehan tweeted that a little dog was grabbed by a coyote Wednesday night on Golden Springs Drive, and a dog was attacked in Beryl Gaffney Park on Thursday morning.