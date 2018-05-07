

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Paramedics are thanking construction workers at a west end site who rushed to save a coworker who fell on the job Monday.

This happened just before 1 p.m. at a site near Earl Armstrong Road and Spratt Road.

The man in his 60s suffered a serious cut to his leg, caused by rebar. Paramedics say his coworkers were able to help control the bleeding before they arrived on scene.

The patient was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in stable condition.