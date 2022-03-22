COVID-19 wastewater signal on the rise in Ottawa

The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is on the rise after hitting a 2022 low earlier this month.

According to the Ottawa wastewater monitoring project, the 7-day mean viral signal has been increasing since hitting a low point on March 10. This also comes as Ontario lifts its mask mandate for the province.

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-03-21. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

An increase in the viral signal typically precedes an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19. At present, hospital levels in Ottawa are steady.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting eight people in local hospitals because of an active case of COVID-19, unchanged from Monday, with one in intensive care, up from zero.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in the city Tuesday, bringing the city’s pandemic death toll to 759 residents.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 14 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: Four patients

CHEO: Six patients

The Queensway Carleton Hospital also says there is an active COVID-19 outbreak on Fairfield level 3 as of Monday.

OPH reported 43 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday and a drop in the number of known active cases. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the general public because of provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.

Ontario health officials reported 10 deaths Tuesday that were caused by COVID-19 and two deaths where COVID-19 contributed but was not the underlying cause. Five deaths with missing information were removed. There are 639 people being treated in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 179 in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 14 to 20): 57.6 (down from 58.3)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 14 to 20): 17.5 per cent (up from 14.6 per cent)

Known active cases: 777 (-65)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,429 (+566)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 876,057 (+1,368)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 560,671 (+3,634)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

4 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

2 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.