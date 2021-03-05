OTTAWA -- Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccination campaign ramps up today, with the city beginning to vaccinate residents 80 and older in high-risk neighborhoods.

Residents who were born in or before 1941, or who are adult recipients of chronic home care, and who live in the following communities are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

Only residents with an appointment booked will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinics. You must provide a proof of residence to receive the vaccine at one of the clinics.

When residents book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they will be informed of the date, time and location to receive the vaccine.

On Monday, the city announced pop-up clinics will be operating in these locations first:

Albion Heatherington Community Centre, 1560 Heatherington Road

Sawmill Creek Pool and Community Centre, 3380 D’Aoust Avenue

Assunnah Muslims Association Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Road

Mayor Jim Watson, Coun. Diane Deans and chair of the Community and Protective Services Committee Matthew Luloff will lead the media on a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination site at Albion Heatherington Community Centre this morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 695 appointments had been booked for the first three pop-up vaccination clinics for residents over 80 in high-risk neighbourhoods. Another 365 appointments were booked for the Wabano Centre.

The city has received more than 2,000 phone calls about booking an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the city unveiled the list of high priority neighbourhoods that would be offered COVID-19 vaccines through pop-up clinics next, once more COVID-19 vaccines are available.