OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 unit is opening at the Hull Hospital to help treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourteen new cases of novel coronavirus were announced in the Outaouais on Wednesday, bringing the total in the Outaouais region to 64.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says the new COVID-19 unit at the Hull Hospital will be able to admit 20 infected patients in negative pressure rooms.

Officials say the unit will be able to receive a growing number of people in the coming weeks as they adapt to the needs of patients.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais is also setting up safe accommodations for the mothers-to-be in the obstetrics and maternity units.