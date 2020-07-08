OTTAWA -- Alta Vista has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Ottawa, but Ottawa Public Health says “COVID-19 is present in every single community within Ottawa.”

The health unit updated the “Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards report”, showing COVID-19 infection rates in all 23 wards.

As of July 6, Alta Vista ward had 207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. That’s up from 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 from the report released two weeks ago.

Rideau Rockcliffe has 172 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, River Ward has 147 cases per 100,000 residents, Bay Ward has 140 cases per 100,000 and Barrhaven has 133 cases per 100,000 residents.

The report shows COVID-19 cases in all 23 wards across Ottawa.

West Carleton-March has the lowest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, at 59 cases per 100,000 people.

As of July 6, Ottawa Public Health reported 2,118 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths. There are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Bay Wad has the highest number of COVID-19 cases linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes and retirement homes, with 207 cases. Rideau-Rockcliffe is second with 152 cases connected to long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Ottawa Public Health says the map “cannot be used to identify COVID-19 hot spots in Ottawa,” adding “areas with lower or higher rates are not more or less safe from COVID-19 transmission.”

The health unit adds the map is based on the place of residence of Ottawans with COVID-19 and "does not necessarily reflect where the disease was contracted."

Ottawa Public Health releases the "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards" report every two weeks.