COVID-19 seventh wave will peak in one-two weeks, eastern Ontario top doctor says

COVID-19 seventh wave will peak in one-two weeks, eastern Ontario top doctor says

People walk down the street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Ont. on April 11, 2021. (Colton Praill / CTV News Ottawa) People walk down the street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Ont. on April 11, 2021. (Colton Praill / CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina