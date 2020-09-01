OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Monday.

114 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario.

Ontario's teachers' unions are launching a labour board complaint over the province's back-to-school plans.

An annual memorial for fallen police officers will be held virtually this year.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m today.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reported on Monday.

This is eighth straight day of daily double-digit increases in the case count.

Three new outbreaks were also declared on Monday and the active case count rose to 218.

Teachers' unions launch labour board complaint over back-to-school

An escalating conflict between Premier Doug Ford's government and four major teachers' unions is headed to the province's labour board as the unions allege Ontario's school reopening plan violates its own workplace safety laws.

The unions -- which represent 190,000 teachers and education workers -- said Monday morning that they all plan to file complaints after meetings with Ontario government failed to address their concerns last week.

The unions said the Labour Ministry -- which oversees workplaces in the province -- should order standards which mandate 15 to 20 students per class, to ensure a two-metre distance can be maintained between pupils.

Police and Peace Officers' Memorial to be held virtually

Organizers of the annual Police and Peace Officers' Memorial ceremony on Parliament Hill say this year's event will be virtual, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will still feature many of its usual trappings, but will be livestreamed from the Hill.

Police officers come from around the country every fourth Sunday in September to pay tribute to their colleagues who died in the line of duty.

And finally…

The Ottawa Senators are offer kids the chance to "party with Sparty" this Hallowe'en.

The Senators and the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation are offering up the Canadian Tire Centre as a venue for physically distanced trick-or-treating this Oct. 31.

The team says the free event is still in the planning stages but will include contactless trick or treating, physical distancing, and other health and safety measures.

Questions have been raised about the safety of traditional trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With files from the Canadian Press.