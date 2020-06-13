OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says there is a new case of COVID-19 at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home, more than a month after an outbreak at the City-run facility ended.

In a memo sent late Friday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said 216 employees at Garry J. Armstrong were tested for COVID-19, based on a provincial recommendation to test staff twice in June, and one staff member was found to be positive.

The worker was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

The Garry J. Armstrong home had three staff members test positive between April 20 and May 8.

Two more cases at Peter D. Clark

Gray said two additional workers at the Peter D. Clark long-term care centre have also tested positive because of staff testing. These staff members were also asymptomatic when they were tested.

This brings the number of active staff cases at the City-run home to six, with two active resident cases, according to Gray.

Peter D. Clark has been the hardest hit of the four City of Ottawa-run long-term care facilities. In total, 22 staff and 24 residents have contracted the virus. Seven residents and one staff member have died.

Gray said all staff members who tested positive at both homes are now self-isolating.

Ottawa Public Health says there have been 2,012 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11.