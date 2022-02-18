Ottawa Public Health is reporting nine patients in an Ottawa hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday.

It's the lowest number of patients in an Ottawa hospital with a COVID-19 illness since Dec. 6.

There is one person in the ICU.

Overall, hospitalization levels have been dropping steadily since hitting peaks of 139 patients and 23 ICU admissions in mid-January, according to OPH data.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Seven patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 51 patients

Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa were reported on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true number of cases due to restricted testing.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 61,442 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 746 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 10 to Feb. 16): 107 (up from 104.6)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 11 to Feb. 17): 10.6 per cent (up from 10.2 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.76

Known active cases: 965 (-31)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Nine residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 12 on Thursday.

There is one person in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 0

70-79: 4

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 911,981 (+346)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 867,179 (+1,372)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 531,186 (+1,449)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 46 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

11 retirement homes

7 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.