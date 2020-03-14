BROCKVILLE -- For seven-year-old Gary Church, getting to see the Toronto Raptors play in Toronto was going to be a dream come true. Now, that dream is on hold because of COVID-19.

Church was born with a hole in his heart, and had daily seizures at only two-weeks-old. He survived by spending 16 days on life-support.

Then at age 4, Church was diagnosed with kidney disease and lives with a mild form of autism.

Make-A-Wish Canada granted Church’s wish to see the Toronto Raptors. He was going to travel to Toronto on March 14 to sit courtside for the Raptors game against Detroit.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NBA season suspended until further notice, Church’s plans to see the Raptors live are on-hold.

In a statement, Make-A-Wish says they have postponed all wish travel for the next 30 days. There are four children in eastern Ontario that have had their wishes postponed due to COVID-19.

In Church’s case, Make-A-Wish Canada is waiting to see what the NBA does with the remainder of the season, and he will receive his wish when the league returns.

For other families with time-sensitive wishes, Make-A-Wish Canada says they will offer other wishes.