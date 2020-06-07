OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health spent 69 per cent of its 2020 overtime budget in the first three months of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A report for the Board of Health shows Ottawa Public Health spent $238,000 on overtime costs in the January-to-March period. The actual overtime budget for 2020 is $342,000.

The report shows overtime costs began to increase in mid-March after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health posted a $280,000 deficit in the first quarter. The Board of Health is being told that Ottawa Public Health is projecting a deficit this year.

The report from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says “the extent of the shortfall will be determined by the length of the response recovery associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the amount of the provincial funding that may be received to offset extraordinary costs.”

On March 25, the Ontario Government announced an increased investment of up to $160 million for the public health sector for COVID-19, including $100 million for public health units. Ottawa Public Health has received no other information about the funding.

In April, Dr. Etches told the Board of Health that the health unit was running a $750,000 a month deficit in its operating budget for March and April. The medical officer of health says the deficit was related to staffing overtime, and hiring new occasional/temporary staff.

Ottawa Public Health had brought in 350 additional staff members to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To offset the projected budget deficit, Dr. Etches said in April that Ottawa Public Health had cut back on professional services, training, development and travel.