OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for volunteers, as social isolation and quarantine keep people from their daily routines.

For senior citizens, the pandemic brings another blow: their usual volunteering activities have been put on hold because of the risk they face if they contract the virus.

"A lot of our volunteers are seniors," Volunteer Ottawa's executive director Marie Eveline tells CTV News. "They use volunteering as a way to be social but, since they're most at risk from this virus, there are fewer opportunities for them. Now, we're finding we need volunteers to check in with our volunteers, to help them through the social isolation as the pandemic goes on."

Volunteer Ottawa connects willing and able volunteers with organizations and individuals who need skilled volunteers. Last month, the organization put out a call for help specifically with activities related to the global pandemic and Eveline says they received a tremendous response.

"We always have a pool of about 9,000 volunteers on a given day, but when we put out the call for specifically COVID-related volunteering we weren’t sure what to expect," she says. "Having so many people sign up in about three to four weeks, we're very pleased."

More than 1,600 people have signed up to help with COVID-related tasks, that range from telephone check-ins, to delivering groceries and medicine, to driving people to medical appointments. Volunteers choose what their level of comfort is with engaging physically and they're matched up with groups that can help, like Meals on Wheels.

"We have a good mix of all three," Eveline says. "A lot of our volunteers said they would be comfortable doing any of those things, so we have a good pool of people available who are willing to help.

Drivers and tutors for students are in demand right now, but so are people who can do wellness checks on seniors who are isolated.

Eveline says all volunteers are screened before they're matched up with an organization or an invidivual, and that screening can include background and vulnerable sector checks with the Ottawa Police.

"It may seem like a wellness check is something that's easy to do, but whenever someone is interacting with someone else outside their family or who's vulnerable, there are precautions for both the volunteer's safety and the safety of the person they're helping," Eveline says. "Concerns like privacy and safety are always top of mind.

Health and safety protocols are in place for volunteers to ensure they stay safe during the pandemic. Volunteer Ottawa also relies on the organizations with whom they connect their volunteers for additional training and safety protocols.

Anyone interested in volunteering can simply sign up through Volunteer Ottawa's website and they'll be connected with opportunities that fit their goals. Eveline says there are always lots of other non-COVID related opportunities, too.

"Even with the pandemic, there are still day-to-day needs, so we always need volunteers who are able to help," she says. "We find people often sign up during emergencies, like we had with the floods or the tornadoes, but then they get the volunteer bug and they stick around afterwards because they want to keep giving back."

The organization says any non-profit agencies, groups, or even individuals can also contact them online for help if they're in need of volunteer assistance.

"We've been doing this for 60 years," Eveline says, "so, we're pretty good at connecting groups with the people they need. Some smaller organizations may not have the recruitment systems in place that bigger groups have and that's where Volunteer Ottawa can help. For individuals, they may not know where to go, but if they come to us, we can direct them to the right place."

You can find out more at Volunteer Ottawa's website.