OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought the real estate market in Ottawa and across Canada to a halt at the end of March.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales fell last month as the pandemic caused “both buyers and sellers to increasingly retreat to the sidelines.”

According to the CREA, home sales recorded over Canadian MLS Systems dropped by 14.3 per cent in March compared to the month before.

In Ottawa, home sales plunged 7.9 per cent in March compared to February.

“After Friday the 13th, everything went sideways,” said Jason Stephen, president of CREA.

“Realtors are complying with government directives and advice, all the while adopting virtual technologies allowing them to continue showing properties to clients already in the market.”

Public health officials and governments began calling on residents and businesses to practice physical distancing measures the weekend of March 14 and 15 in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Royal LePage released its House Price Survey, saying Ottawa’s real estate market slowed at the end of March but home prices should remain stable during the pandemic.

“Until mid-March, about 60 per cent of our listings were seeing multiple offers,” said John Rogan, broker of record, Royal LePage Performance Reality.

“The impact of the coronavirus on Ottawa’s real estate market was quick and only those who had to buy and sell remain active.”

Royal LePage says if business activity in the region resumes by the end of the second quarter, Ottawa may see a year-over-year gain of 2.5 per cent to its aggregate home price by the end of 2020. If business activity resumes in late summer, home prices are expected to remain flat.

Rogan says there are many unknowns about the long-term economic impact of COVID-19 on real estate.

“While we are not expecting to see 2019 price gains this year, at this stage it’s not likely that prices will notably decline either.”

The Royal LePage House Price Survey showed the aggregate price of a home in Ottawa crossed the $500,000 milestone for the first time in the first quarter of this year.

The average price of a home was $502,808, up eight per cent from the first quarter of 2019. Bungalows increased by 12 per cent, while condo prices jumped 8.1 per cent.