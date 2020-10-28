OTTAWA -- COVID-19 outbreaks are over at two City of Ottawa-run long-term care homes.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services General Manager Donna Gray says Ottawa Public Health has confirmed the outbreak status at the Centre a'accueil Champlain home and Peter D. Clark Centre have been lifted.

No new resident or staff cases have been reported for 14 days at either home.

"We are looking forward to gradually returning to our regular activities in the homes, and there will be a phased transition as we move out of outbreak," said Gray.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter D. Clark home on Oct. 2. Three staff members tested positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Centre a'accueil Champlain was declared on Sept. 11. One resident and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health says one resident died due to COVID-19.

There is still a COVID-19 outbreak at the Garry J. Armstrong home. One staff member has tested positive.