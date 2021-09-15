OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.

Découverte French catholic elementary school and Michaëlle-Jean French public elementary school have active COVID-19 outbreaks. Students in Ottawa's French public and catholic boards returned to class on Aug. 31.

An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care). This definition was last updated Aug. 26, 2020.

School boards are required to disclose the number of COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff in their schools. Cases may have come from the broader community or within the school.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at cases of COVID-19 affecting Ottawa's four main school boards. Outbreak information is from Ottawa Public Health, while case counts in schools are reported by each individual school board.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte

Outbreak declared: Sept. 12

2 student cases

0 staff cases

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean

Outbreak declared: Sept. 14

4 student cases

0 staff cases

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Sept. 15, 2021

Active student cases: 6

Active staff cases: 4

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Sept. 14, 2021

Active student cases: 8

Active staff cases: 1

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Sept. 15, 2021

Active student cases: 9

Active staff cases: 0

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 2

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Sept. 15, 2021

Active cases*: 23

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 34

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 2

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.