What do Ontario's new COVID-19 screening guidelines mean for Ottawa parents?
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.
Découverte French catholic elementary school and Michaëlle-Jean French public elementary school have active COVID-19 outbreaks. Students in Ottawa's French public and catholic boards returned to class on Aug. 31.
An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care). This definition was last updated Aug. 26, 2020.
School boards are required to disclose the number of COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff in their schools. Cases may have come from the broader community or within the school.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at cases of COVID-19 affecting Ottawa's four main school boards. Outbreak information is from Ottawa Public Health, while case counts in schools are reported by each individual school board.
École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte
École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Last updated Sept. 15, 2021
Ottawa Catholic School Board
Last updated Sept. 14, 2021
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
Last updated Sept. 15, 2021
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est
Last updated Sept. 15, 2021
*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.