OTTAWA -- Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Ottawa's schools, while COVID-19 cases have now been reported at 48 schools across four school boards.

On Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported two new outbreaks at College Catholique Franco-Ouest and Gabrielle Roy Public School.

A COVID-19 outbreak is declared in a school once it has been determined that two individuals have tested positive with an epidemiological link

The health unit has ordered a partial dismissal of Franco-Ouest due to two cases of COVID-19 involving students at the school. In a letter to parents, Ottawa Public Health says, "a partial dismissal has been instituted as this outbreak is currently contained to a small group. There is no evidence of widespread transmission within the school."

A COVID-19 outbreak was also declared Wednesday at Gabrielle Roy French Public School. According to Ottawa Public Health, two students at the school have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 outbreaks have now been declared at four Ottawa schools so far this school year.

Ecole elementaire Catholique Montfort has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, one staff member and one student. Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed last weekend due to four cases of COVID-19.

Data available on the school board's websites show cases of COVID-19 reported at 48 elementary and secondary schools and learning centres with the four boards.

Twenty-one schools with the Conseil du ecole Catholique des Centre-Est have a confirmed case of COVID-19, including at two personalized teaching facilities.

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario reports COVID-19 cases at eight schools, including at Gabrielle Roy elementary school.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reports students have tested positive for COVID-19 at eight elementary and secondary schools.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 11 schools, including the school closure at Monsignor Paul Baxter.