OTTAWA -- COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at four Ottawa schools, while an outbreak at an Ottawa private school is now over.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation at Ottawa schools on Thursday.

New COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at Thursday at:

Berrigan Elementary School

Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Marie

Ecole elementaire publique Louis-Riel

Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau

Four students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Berrigan Elementary School. One class is closed due to the COVID-19 cases.

The Conseil des ecoles catholique du Centre-Est reports three cases of COVID-19 at ecole Sainte-Marie and three cases of COVID-19 at ecole secondaire Gatineau.

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est says two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Louis-Riel.

Ottawa Public Health reported on Thursday that the COVID-19 outbreak is now over at Lycee Claudel private school.

There are still COVID-19 outbreaks at 12 Ottawa schools

Abraar Elementary School

Berrigan Elementary School

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité

Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau

École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse

Ecole elementaire publique Louis-Riel

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri

École élémentaire catholique Saint François d'Assise

Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Marie

École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School

Prince of Peace Catholic School

On Thursay, the Conseil des ecoles catholique du Centre-Est said Franco-Cite would be closed for 14 days due to COVID-19 cases in the school.