COVID-19 outbreaks declared at four more Ottawa schools
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four more schools in the city.
Less than a month into the school year, there are now outbreaks at 12 schools in Ottawa, while Ottawa's school boards are reporting active cases at 73 schools
Here is a look at the new COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa schools:
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school – One student case, one staff case
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Remi – Two student cases
- Joan Or Arc Academy - - Three student cases, one staff case
- St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School – Two student cases
An outbreak is defined as two student or staff or visitor cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified class within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection at school (including transportation and before/after school care).
COVID-19 outbreaks have been previously declared at the following schools:
- École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte
- École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau
- École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite
- St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School
- St. Paul High School
- Lycée Claudel
- École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau
- École élémentaire catholique Montfort
COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Last updated Sept. 22, 2021
- Active student cases: 38
- Active staff cases: 5
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Schools with active cases: 16 elementary, 11 secondary schools
- Active student cases: 26
- Active staff cases: 8
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Schools with active cases: Eight secondary schools, 15 elementary schools
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
Last updated Sept. 22, 2021
- Active student cases: 10
- Active staff cases: 0
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 3
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Schools with active cases: Seven schools
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est
Last updated Sept. 23, 2021
- Active cases*: 27
- Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 25
- Partial school closures due to COVID-19: 6
- Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0
Schools with active cases: 16 schools
*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.
(14 cases within CECCE schools have been resolved)