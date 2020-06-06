OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at the Elizabeth Bruyere Residence.

Ottawa Public Health’s daily summary of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa institutions shows the COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home ended on Friday.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 27 residents at Elizabeth Bruyere Residence tested positive for COVID-19, and 15 residents died due to COVID-19.

Seven staff members at Elizabeth Bruyere Residence tested positive for the virus.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Elizabeth Bruyere Residence on April 16.

There are 71 beds at the Elizabeth Bruyere Residence, located near the ByWard Market.

There is still a COVID-19 outbreak at the Saint-Louis Residence, also operated by Bruyere.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 36 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and nine residents have died due to COVID-19. Eighteen staff members have tested positive for novel coronavirus.