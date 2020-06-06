Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Elisabeth Bruyere Residence
OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at the Elisabeth Bruyere Residence.
Ottawa Public Health’s daily summary of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa institutions shows the COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home ended on Friday.
According to Ottawa Public Health, 27 residents at Elisabeth Bruyere Residence tested positive for COVID-19, and 15 residents died due to COVID-19.
Seven staff members at Elisabeth Bruyere Residence tested positive for the virus.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Elisabeth Bruyere Residence on April 16.
There are 71 beds at the Elisabeth Bruyere Residence, located near the ByWard Market.
There is still a COVID-19 outbreak at the Saint-Louis Residence, also operated by Bruyere.
According to Ottawa Public Health, 36 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and nine residents have died due to COVID-19. Eighteen staff members have tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Correction:
The Ottawa Public Health report included the incorrect spelling for Elisabeth Bruyere Residence. The story has been corrected with the correct spelling.