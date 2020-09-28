OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a ninth school in Ottawa.

Officials have declared an outbreak at Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School in Gloucester, with two cases at the school.

There is conflicting information about the nature of the cases. Ottawa Public Health says one student and one staff member tested positive. The Ottawa Catholic School Board is reporting two student cases and zero staff cases.

The board says four classes have been closed as a result of the outbreak.

Ottawa Public Health defines an outbreak in a school as two COVID-19 cases with a proven link between them.

The school is the ninth in Ottawa to have an outbreak since classes resumed. Only one—Monsignor Paul Baxter school in Barrhaven—has been forced to close entirely for at least two weeks.