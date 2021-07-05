KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in one unit of the Kingston General Hospital.

KHSC says four patients and one staff member in the Davies 5 unit have tested positive and the unit is now under quarantine and is closed to new admissions.

All patients, families and staff have been notified, KHSC says.

"The hospital’s infection prevention and control and occupational health teams are completing the necessary contact tracing and swabbing for individuals on the affected unit. Patients who have been discharged and who are deemed high risk are being contacted by Public Health and will be followed closely in the community," KDSC said in a press release. "Stepped-up housekeeping measures have been implemented on the unit, including extra cleaning of all high-touch surfaces and common areas."

Services in all other areas of KHSC's hospital sites is unaffected.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health said Monday that there are seven active cases of COVID-19 in its region. KHSC says the local public health unit has been notified of the outbreak.