OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a City of Ottawa run long-term care home after a staff member tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department general manager Donna Gray says a staff member at the Peter D. Clark Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The home has been placed on facility-wide outbreak," said Gray.

"Staff are working with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ensure that appropriate testing takes place. Communications have been provided to staff, residents, and family members today."

This is the only active case of COVID-19 at a City of Ottawa run long-term care home. There are no cases among staff or residents at Carleton Lodge, Centre d'accueil Champlain and the Garry J. Armstrong home.

Ottawa Public Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter D. Clark home between Oct. 2 to Oct. 28. There were three staff cases of novel coronavirus.