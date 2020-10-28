CHALK RIVER, ONT. -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) in Chalk River after two employees tested positive for the virus.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said it's working closely with CNL to identify close contacts of the employees, who have been told to self-isolate at home and to get tested.

It also reminded those deemed high-risk contacts must self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days even if they've had a negative test, as it says COVID-19 could be incubating at the time of testing.

It said residents should not return to work, school or any public places during this time.

News of the outbreak came as Renfrew County reported two new cases of the virus on Monday to push the total to 12 active cases in the area. One patient remains in hospital.

Three long-term care homes in the area also remain in outbreak status, including Marianhill in Pembroke and Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior after one staff member at each facility has tested positive since last Friday. Both employees are in self-isolation.

Groves Park Lodge in Pembroke also remains in outbreak status since last week but it's not clear how many cases have been linked to the facility, but the Pembroke Observer reports that one staff member tested positive on Oct. 23 and remains in self-isolation for 14 days after a second test result was negative.