BROCKVILLE -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Brockville retirement home.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reports one resident at Chartwell Wedgewood Retirement Residence has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The health unit says the resident has been isolated in their room and all infection management protocols are in place to prevent the spread of infection to others.

"Along with the increase in local cases of COVID-19, this outbreak serves as a reminder to the community to continue to be COVID-smart," says Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health.

"I encourage everyone to self-isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms and get tested, wear a mask or face covering when you cannot maintain a distance of two metres from others, and to practice regular hand hygiene."

As of Oct. 23, there have been 426 cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region, including 52 deaths.