OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Pembroke high school.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says that in addition to a student who previously tested positive for novel coronavirus, a staff member at Bishop Smith Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two confirmed cases that are linked within the school meets the provincial guidelines for the declaration of an outbreak.

All staff and students who have been deemed to be close contacts of the positive cases have been given direction to go home immediately to self-isolate and arrange for testing. All high-risk contacts will be contacted by the health unit.

Bishop Smith Catholic High School remains open for in-person learning.