COVID-19 Outbreak at Kingston long-term care home over after false positive
Providence Manor in Kingston, Ont. (Kimberley Johnson / CTV News Ottawa)
KINGSTON, ONT. -- A previously declared COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingston long-term care home has been rescinded after an investigation revealed the previous case of the virus was a false positive.
In a news release, Providence Care says the resident at Providence Manor, who had tested positive for the virus April 20, was actually negative.
"No test is perfect and with the low number of true COVID-19 cases in the population, the proportion and likelihood of false positive results increase," says Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health in Providence Care's press release. "The resident’s first COVID-19 was a weak positive. A weak positive result on a screening test requires clinical correlations to make a final diagnosis for any disease."
The resident was taken to the hospital and tested twice for COVID-19. Both additional tests came back negative. Their symptoms have since resolved and they are said to be doing well, though they remain in hospital at this time.
Fifty residents and 70 staff at the home were also tested. All test results came back negative. The outbreak was officially cleared at 4:45 p.m. Friday.
"Since this case was determined to be a false positive, it will be removed from the list of cases on KFL&A Public Health’s dashboard," said Dr. Moore.
Providence Care says the following measures remain in effect at all of its facilities:
- At Providence Care Hospital and Community sites, screening all staff daily. Both prior to their shift and upon all reentries for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
- As per Ministry of Long-Term Care directives, all Providence Manor staff is screened twice a day, at the beginning and end of shifts, as well as all reentries. Screening includes taking temperatures. Staff must also wear masks for the duration of their shifts.
- All Providence Manor staff must wear eye protection in addition to a mask at all times while on resident home areas.
- Monitoring staff, patients, clients and residents for symptoms of illness carefully with initiation of COVID-19 swabbing early.
- Enhanced housekeeping measures, including extra cleaning of high touch surfaces and common areas.
- Encouraging staff to practice safe social/physical distancing wherever possible while at work.
- At Providence Care Hospital and Providence Manor, visitors are restricted to only essential visitors (those with a loved one who is end-of-life). Essential visitors are also actively screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, are given masks to wear and are only permitted to visit their loved one’s room.