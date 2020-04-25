KINGSTON, ONT. -- A previously declared COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingston long-term care home has been rescinded after an investigation revealed the previous case of the virus was a false positive.

In a news release, Providence Care says the resident at Providence Manor, who had tested positive for the virus April 20, was actually negative.

"No test is perfect and with the low number of true COVID-19 cases in the population, the proportion and likelihood of false positive results increase," says Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health in Providence Care's press release. "The resident’s first COVID-19 was a weak positive. A weak positive result on a screening test requires clinical correlations to make a final diagnosis for any disease."

The resident was taken to the hospital and tested twice for COVID-19. Both additional tests came back negative. Their symptoms have since resolved and they are said to be doing well, though they remain in hospital at this time.

Fifty residents and 70 staff at the home were also tested. All test results came back negative. The outbreak was officially cleared at 4:45 p.m. Friday.

"Since this case was determined to be a false positive, it will be removed from the list of cases on KFL&A Public Health’s dashboard," said Dr. Moore.

Providence Care says the following measures remain in effect at all of its facilities: