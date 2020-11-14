OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare's Starwood long-term care home is now the deadliest outbreak in Ottawa during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to data from Ottawa Public Health, the outbreak at the home on Starwood Road, not far from Algonquin College, began on Sept. 25.

Since then, it has affected 131 residents and 44 staff members.

Twenty-one residents of Starwood have died of COVID-19, OPH says, surpassing the 20 deaths from the outbreak at the nearby West End Villa long-term care home, which is also operated by Extendicare.

In late October, the Ministry of Long-Term Care announced a new management agreement to allow the Ottawa Hospital to provide enhanced support to Starwood. The ministry said the arrangement would provide support to address the current spread of COVID-19 in the home, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations.

At the time, 55 residents and 20 staff members at the home had tested positive for COVID-19 and three residents had died.

CTV News has reached out to Extendicare for comment on the latest developments at the long-term care home.

In a statement on its website, dated Oct. 2, 2020, Extendicare said it had implemented a staff testing program in long-term care and retirement homes across Ontario.

"It continues to prevent outbreaks and mitigate the impacts of outbreaks when they do occur, allowing us to know where the virus is so that we can properly respond to it," the statement said.

Beyond Starwood and West End Villa, Extendicare also operates the Medex, New Orchard Lodge, and Laurier Manor homes in Ottawa.

In the spring, an outbreak at Laurier Manor claimed 25 residents' lives between April 13 and June 16.

A recent outbreak at Laurier Manor, which ended Nov. 9, claimed one life and affected 15 residents and 12 staff members.

Three outbreaks have been declared at Extendicare Medex since June, though no more than three positive test results have been confirmed in any of them so far and no one has died. An outbreak at Medex that began on Nov. 1 is ongoing with one staff member testing positive.

There has been one outbreak at New Orchard Lodge, which officially ended Nov. 10. One resident and three staff members had tested positive and no one died.

As of Nov. 12, 356 people in Ottawa have died of COVID-19 complications, with 313 of those deaths linked to outbreaks in institutions such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, and hospitals.