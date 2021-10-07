OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Benedict elementary school in Barrhaven is now the largest COVID-19 outbreak in an Ottawa school during the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health says 37 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the school, which was closed last week due to COVID-19 transmission.

St. Benedict is one of three elementary schools temporary closed due to COVID-19. École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (22 student cases) and École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (12 student cases and two staff cases) are also closed due to COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak at Mauril-Belanger school is the second largest COVID-19 outbreak at an Ottawa school during the pandemic, with 22 student cases.

Public health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at 12 elementary schools, including St. Benedict elementary school, Mauril-Belanger elementary school and Marius-Barbeau elementary school.

Fifty-two schools in Ottawa's four school boards have active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

Here is a look at the other COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa schools:

Kars on the Rideau Public School

École élémentaire Francojeunesse

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauve

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs

Assumpton Catholic Elementary School

Pleasant Park Public School

Vincent Massey Public School

École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee

Dr. F.J. McDonald Catholic elementary school

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Oct. 6

Active student cases: 40

Active staff cases: 1

Active third-party* cases: 0

Resolved cases: 60

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 17 elementary, six intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Oct. 6

Active student cases: 31

Active staff cases: 3

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: 11 elementary, three secondary

*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Oct. 6

Active student cases: 46

Active staff cases: 1

Resolved cases: 42

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 9

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Eight schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Oct. 7

Active cases*: 14

Resolved cases: 798

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 4

Partial school closures due to COVID-19: Four

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 1

Schools with active cases: Seven elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.