COVID-19 outbreak at Barrhaven elementary school the largest in an Ottawa school during the pandemic
St. Benedict Catholic School in Barrhaven.
OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Benedict elementary school in Barrhaven is now the largest COVID-19 outbreak in an Ottawa school during the pandemic.
Ottawa Public Health says 37 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the school, which was closed last week due to COVID-19 transmission.
St. Benedict is one of three elementary schools temporary closed due to COVID-19. École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (22 student cases) and École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (12 student cases and two staff cases) are also closed due to COVID-19 cases.
The outbreak at Mauril-Belanger school is the second largest COVID-19 outbreak at an Ottawa school during the pandemic, with 22 student cases.
Public health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at 12 elementary schools, including St. Benedict elementary school, Mauril-Belanger elementary school and Marius-Barbeau elementary school.
Fifty-two schools in Ottawa's four school boards have active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.
Here is a look at the other COVID-19 outbreaks at Ottawa schools:
- Kars on the Rideau Public School
- École élémentaire Francojeunesse
- École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauve
- École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs
- Assumpton Catholic Elementary School
- Pleasant Park Public School
- Vincent Massey Public School
- École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee
- Dr. F.J. McDonald Catholic elementary school
COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Last updated Oct. 6
- Active student cases: 40
- Active staff cases: 1
- Active third-party* cases: 0
- Resolved cases: 60
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
Schools with active cases: 17 elementary, six intermediate & secondary
*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.
Ottawa Catholic School Board
Last updated Oct. 6
- Active student cases: 31
- Active staff cases: 3
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 1
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 1
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1
- Schools with active cases: 11 elementary, three secondary
*The Ottawa Catholic School Board does not include resolved cases on its dashboard.
Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
Last updated Oct. 6
- Active student cases: 46
- Active staff cases: 1
- Resolved cases: 42
- Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 9
- Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0
- Schools with active cases: Eight schools
Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est
Last updated Oct. 7
- Active cases*: 14
- Resolved cases: 798
- Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 4
- Partial school closures due to COVID-19: Four
- Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 1
- Schools with active cases: Seven elementary and secondary schools
*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.