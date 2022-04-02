COVID-19 on the rise, Randy Hillier charged and remembering Eugene Melnyk: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
The COVID-19 wastewater signal hits a record high, a controversial Ontario MPP faces charges, and tributes pour in for Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the top five stories on our website this week
Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Tributes from across Ottawa and around the hockey world poured in this week for Eugene Melnyk, the Ottawa Senators owner who died at the age of 62.
Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced "with determination and courage," the Senators said in a statement late Monday night. The team said he died peacefully surrounded by his family.
Melnyk bought the Senators out of bankruptcy in 2003, along with the team’s home arena in Kanata. The team played in the 2007 Stanley Cup finals and the Eastern Conference finals in 2017 under his ownership.
His time as owner was not without controversy, including comments he made about potentially moving the team out of Ottawa and the legal drama surrounding a proposed downtown arena at LeBreton Flats.
"He'll be missed dearly. We started something together, and we're going to finish it," General Manager Pierre Dorion said. "I want to promise the fans in Ottawa that we will deliver a Stanley Cup one day."
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died after battling an illness. (Ottawa Senators)
MPP Randy Hillier facing ‘Freedom Convoy’ related charges
Eastern Ontario Independent MPP Randy Hillier was charged with several offences this week in relation to his participation in the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa in February.
Hillier, 64, arrived at Ottawa police headquarters early Monday morning and surrendered to police. He faces nine charges. He was later released on conditions, which include a $35,000 bond and an order not to post on social media about the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.
Hillier has spoken out against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates, and was a prominent voice during the convoy protest that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks. He was suspended from Twitter earlier this month for violating Twitter's COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy.
Hillier said he looks forward to defending himself against the charges.
Randy Hillier speaks with reporters before turning himself in at Ottawa police headquarters on Monday, March 28, 2022. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
A concerning resurgence of COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about "concerning" levels of COVID-19 in the city.
Levels of the virus in the city's wastewater have reached a record high in the latest data.
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a special statement Wednesday the health unit has informed the office of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health about the rising levels of the virus in Ottawa’s wastewater and high test positivity rate.
OPH is reaching out directly to people over 50 who are eligible for another vaccine dose and Etches is encouraging residents to keep wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, even without the mandate in place.
Ontario's 'Island Dave' fighting for his life in Mexico hospital
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Brockville resident known as "Island Dave" as he fights for his life in Mexico.
Dave Beatty,71, is a retired City of Brockville employee who worked as a revenue collector every summer for the islands.
According to a release, Beatty was spending the winter in Mexico when he suffered a "serious accident" that fractured six ribs and punctured his lungs. Days later, he had a heart attack in hospital.
The fundraiser, which has now surpassed $10,000, is seeking money to cover medical expenses and return Beatty to his home in Brockville.
Brockville's 'Island Dave', a retired city employee, is fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital. (Photo courtesy Cathy McHugh)
New short-term rental rules take effect in Ottawa
People operating Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in Ottawa must now have permits and can only rent out their primary homes under new rules that kick in today.
Enforcement of the city’s short-term rental bylaw—aimed at cracking down on so-called ‘ghost hotels’ that operate purely for short-term visitors—starts today.
City council approved the new rules last April. However, the Ontario Short-Term Rental Association appealed the bylaw to the Ontario Land Tribunal, delaying its implementation.
The tribunal dismissed the appeal.
People who want to rent out their homes must apply for a city-issued permit, which costs $110 for two years. They also can only list on platforms registered through the city.
The rules also allow any landlord, condominium corporation
The Airbnb website is seen in this file photo. (AFP PHOTO/John MACDOUGALL)
