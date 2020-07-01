OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw Services is reminding residents that Ontario's rules limiting gatherings to a maximum of ten people during the COVID-19 pandemic extends to beaches, parks and bar and restaurant patios.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to open for dine-in service on patios during Stage 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan. Beaches and parks in the City of Ottawa are open.

Ontario's COVID-19 measures limit gatherings in public and private places to a maximum of 10 people.

Bylaw Services spokesperson Alison Sandor tells Newstalk 580 CFRA that Bylaw officers will continue to patrol parks and beaches, even on Canada Day.

"We really want people to get out to enjoy Canada Day, but we want them to be conscious of the provincial regulations that are in place for their safety," said Sandor.

"For example, in the province of Ontario it is still not permitted to be in a gathering of more than 10 people. So if you're going out, if you're going to the park, just be conscious of that. Follow the public health recommendations as well by physically distancing yourself from others."

Playground equipment and exercise equipment remain off-limit in Ottawa's parks due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Bars and restaurant patios have been open for nearly three weeks, and the City of Ottawa has allowed patios to expand onto sidewalks and parking lots.

"If you plan to go downtown or out for a drink, out to a patio, remember those patios as well have limits because of provincial orders and restaurants themselves, eating areas inside remain closed," said Sandor.

Ottawa Bylaw officers will patrol popular destinations during Canada Day, including parks and beaches.

"Our officers will be there reminding people about the regulations," said Sandor, noting the focus will be on educating Ottawa residents about the COVID-19 measures.

"No one wants to give out a ticket, that's not what we want to be doing. We do want to ensure that you're being safe, and that you're keeping your community safe."

Sandor says Ottawa Bylaw officers have visited several restaurant and bar patios, and most people and establishments are respecting the physical distancing measures, including the limit on gatherings to a maximum of ten people.