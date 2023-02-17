COVID-19 levels remain stable in Ottawa heading into long weekend

The COVID-19 and respiratory virus levels in Ottawa remain stable heading into the Family Day long weekend, while the number of hospitalizations has decreased this week.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero new deaths linked to COVID-19 this week, along with 114 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday.

There are 20 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 30 on Tuesday. There is one person in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 41 patients (as of Feb. 15)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients (As of Feb. 17)

Montfort Hospital: 5 patients (As of Feb. 15)

CHEO: 0 patient (As of Feb. 17)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 89,743 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,018 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health's weekly respiratory virus outlook shows levels of COVID-19, influenza and RSV are stable compared to last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 9 - 15): 21.3

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 12.2 per cent

Known active cases: 355

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Feb. 13

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,436

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,814

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,075

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 337,774

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Feb. 17)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Feb. 14)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Feb. 14)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Feb. 13)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 15)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

5 in hospitals

3 in long-term care homes

11 in retirement homes

1 in a group home

1 in a congregate care/community living facility

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

1 in long-term care homes

4 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.