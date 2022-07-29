COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa, public health says

Ottawa Public Health warns COVID-19 levels in the community remain high as the number of outbreaks continues to rise.

Four new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days, along with six new outbreaks.

"The levels of COVID-19 in our community are still very high, & it remains very important that we all use the layers of protection that we know can help limit transmission," OPH said, noting wastewater indicators and the testing per cent positivity remain high.

Health officials are reminding residents to wear a mask, get all COVID-19 vaccination shots and stay home when they're sick.

As of Friday, there are 35 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 44 on Tuesday. There are three people in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 72 patients (down from 82 patients on Tuesday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 44 patients (up from 37 patients on Tuesday)

Montfort Hospital: 27 patients( down from 30 patients on Tuesday)

CHEO: Three patients (down from six patients on Tuesday)

Public health is reporting 402 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday, and four new deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 78,139 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 844 deaths.

There are six new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings since Tuesday.

The largest active COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa is at Billings Lodge Retirement Community, where 48 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive. A COVID-19 outbreak at Carleton Lodge includes 41 residents and 11 staff members.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 21-27): 93.5

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 19.2 per cent

Known active cases: 1,343 (-3)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated July 25.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 919,326

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 885,200

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 585,700

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 32 in ICU (as of Tuesday)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 56 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, July 29):

14 long-term care homes

27 retirement homes

21 hospital units

13 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.