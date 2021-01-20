OTTAWA --
Ontario health officials are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.
It's an increase over Tuesday's report but this is also a third straight day of fewer than 100 new cases.
The figure is part of 2,655 new cases of COVID-19 reported provincewide on Wednesday.
Ontario also reported 89 new deaths and 3,714 resolved cases on Wednesday.
Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.
Figures from OPH and from the province often differ due to different data collection times.
OPH reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday and 85 on Monday.
VACCINES
As of Jan. 18
-
Doses administered in Ottawa: 21,938
-
Doses received in Ottawa: 22,245
TESTING
Ontario health officials say 54,307 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Tuesday and there are 48,963 tests still under investigation.
Local testing information from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 new cases
-
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.