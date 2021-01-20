OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

It's an increase over Tuesday's report but this is also a third straight day of fewer than 100 new cases.

The figure is part of 2,655 new cases of COVID-19 reported provincewide on Wednesday.

Ontario also reported 89 new deaths and 3,714 resolved cases on Wednesday.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

Figures from OPH and from the province often differ due to different data collection times.

OPH reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday and 85 on Monday.

VACCINES

As of Jan. 18

Doses administered in Ottawa: 21,938

Doses received in Ottawa: 22,245

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 54,307 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Tuesday and there are 48,963 tests still under investigation.

Local testing information from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.