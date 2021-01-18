OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting a dip in new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The latest epidemiologic summary from the province shows 92 new COVID-19 cases in the city after several days of triple-digit case counts.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. Figures from OPH and the province often differ due to different data collection times.

Across the province, a single-day drop in cases was also reported, with 2,578 new cases, the lowest figure since Jan. 1.

VACCINES

Ontario health officials say 209,788 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered provincewide so far, with 9,691 needles given on Sunday. So far, 21,752 people have completed their vaccination by receiving both doses.

Ontario has received 277,050 total doses of vaccines as of Jan. 14, according to Health Canada, 224,250 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses and 52,800 Moderna vaccine doses.

Locally, the Ottawa Hospital said last week the city had received 22,245 doses of the vaccine. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News at Six on Saturday that the City had administered 19,980 doses of vaccine.

TESTING

Across Ontario, 40,301 COVID-19 tests were performed on Sunday, a significant drop from the more than 60,000 performed the day before. There are 18,481 tests still under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce is due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 36 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais region: 61 new cases

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.