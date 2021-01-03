OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

Across the province, 2,964 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 25 additional deaths related to the disease.

This follows a record-breaking day for Ontario's COVID-19 case count on Saturday.

Figures from the province and from Ottawa Public Health have differed lately. Ottawa Public Health's updated case count is due at around 12:30 p.m. each day.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 49,803 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday and 27,769 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing figures on weekends. In their most recent update, the taskforce said 5,012 lab tests were performed on Dec. 30, 2020 and 1,838 swabs were taken at local assessment centres that day.

The next update from the taskforce will be issued on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following for public health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 45 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 1 new case.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 new cases.

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.