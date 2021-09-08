OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped below 300 on Tuesday.

The number of people getting first doses of COVID-19 vaccines climbed to its highest level since July last week.

OSEG now says you must be fully vaccinated to attend events and games at TD Place. A negative test will not suffice.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is advising people who attended an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Cornwall over the weekend to monitor for symptoms because one of the attendees had active COVID-19 at the time.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 28 new cases on Tuesday.

28,610 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 23.1

: 23.1 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.2 per cent (seven day average)

2.2 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health says another 28 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the city's pandemic total to 28,610 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another 45 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases in Ottawa back below 300 following a jump on the weekend.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday and the pandemic death toll stands at 593 residents. No one in Ottawa has died due to COVID-19 since July 8, 2021, according to OPH data.

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 held steady on Tuesday. There is one fewer person in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 160 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a local summer camp. One outbreak linked to a private social event has ended.

The number of people getting their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa has jumped to a level not seen since mid-July.

Ottawa Public Health says 18,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered locally in Ottawa last week, up from 16,426 the week prior. Of the doses administered last week, 8,399 were first doses. The last time first doses were that high in Ottawa was the week of July 18, when more than 9,100 first shots were administered.

City health officials said last week that the Ontario government's announcement of a proof of vaccination system in the province spurred many people to roll up their sleeves.

As of Tuesday, 70 per cent of Ottawa's total population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination rates are also increasing among residents 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, with both age groups now above 75 per cent coverage with first doses. Since last Monday, nearly 3,200 people 18 to 29 and more than 1,700 people in their 30s received their first shots.

Unvaccinated fans will no longer be allowed to attend Ottawa Redblacks games, even with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group announced Tuesday that it is updating its incoming COVID-19 vaccination policy for guests. OSEG said only people who are fully vaccinated and have been for at least 14 days would be permitted to attend events at TD Place, as of Sept. 12.

The rule was already in effect for Ottawa 67's games, because it was OHL policy, but OSEG's initial plan allowed fans to attend Redblacks games if they provided proof of a negative COVID-19 test result that was less than two days old.

The policy has now been updated and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend events, with exceptions for those with valid medical or human rights exemptions and children under 12.

OSEG says guests with a medical or human rights reason for not being fully vaccinated and who have provided proof of must have a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours before the event or game. Children who are ineligible for a vaccine must complete a health screening questionnaire.

Patrons who refuse to comply will not be permitted entry and could have their tickets forfeited.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is asking anyone who attended a recent anti-vaccine mandate protest in Cornwall, Ont. to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after it received a report that someone with active COVID-19 was there.

The demonstration took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 in front of the Cornwall Community Hospital, the EOHU said.

"The EOHU is recommending that everyone who attended the demonstration monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 right away," the health unit said in a release. "Individuals who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days."