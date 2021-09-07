OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

The mass immunization clinics at the Nepean Sportsplex and Ottawa City Hall administered their final shots on Monday.

Students in the Ottawa Catholic School Board return to school today.

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health says another 29 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, Ottawa Public Health has reported 28,582 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The pandemic death toll stands at 593 residents. No one in Ottawa has died due to COVID-19 since July 8, 2021.

Another 36 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases to 313 from 320.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital fell to seven on Monday, with two in the ICU. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise, but ticked up only slightly in Monday's reporing.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared Monday, one at a day camp and one at a recreational workplace.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 172 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Three more vaccination clinics in Ottawa are now closed as a majority of residents have received their jabs.

The clinics at the Nepean Sportsplex and Ottawa City Hall gave out their final doses Monday. The clinic for post-secondary students at the University of Ottawa's Minto Sports Complex also closed on Monday.

The vaccination clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex was one of the first mass immunization clinics in the city, as the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines became available to the public. A clinic later opened at Ottawa City Hall, and it was there that two former prime ministers received their jabs. Both Joe Clark and Jean Chrétien were photographed being vaccinated at the city hall clinic.

As of last Friday, more than 793,000 residents of Ottawa had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 734,000 have had both. Eighty per cent of residents 12 and older are considered fully vaccinated. New figures are expected from Ottawa Public Health today.

The city has been scaling back its community clinics for weeks as vaccination coverage continues to rise. The clinics at the Eva James Memorial Community Centre and the Ruddy Family YMCA/YWCA will continue to operate for the time being.

OPH is also operating neighbourhood vaccination hubs across the city, and businesses, places of worship, and other community groups can request mobile clinics. Vaccination continues to be an option at select pharmacies in the city as well.

Students in the Ottawa Catholic School Board return to class today amid a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some experts remain concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases across Ontario, driven by the Delta variant.

"There are enough people who can get this infection who will need hospital level care so we have to be careful with those rising cases," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

Over the weekend, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson urged as many people as possible to get their vaccinations, with the goal of reaching 90 per cent coverage among the eligible population.

Ontario saw three days in a row with more than 800 new cases this past weekend, including 944 cases on Saturday, the highest one-day case count in nearly five months. Ottawa Public Health reported 49 cases on Friday, 37 cases on Saturday, 55 on Sunday, and 29 on Monday.

Experts warn a return to the classroom could lead to a spike in cases.

"The question is to what extent will this be amplified?" Bogoch said. "I think if the schools have the tools to adhere to the protocols as best they can, then we’ll hopefully see less amplification."

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the city's largest, returns to classes on Thursday.