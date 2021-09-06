OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is now above 300.

Ontario reported 811 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

There will be no provincial reporting today because of the Labour Day holiday.

Many COVID-19 testing sites in Ottawa remain open today.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 55 new cases on Sunday.

28,553 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 23.3

: 23.3 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.2 per cent (seven day average)

2.2 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.09 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic - Brewer Park Arena - Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults - Brewer Park Arena - Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- Open Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Open Monday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre - Ottawa Baseball Stadium (300 Coventry Road) - Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. COVID-19 Care and Testing Clinic – Moodie (595 Moodie Drive) - Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday

- Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel (1585 Tenth Line Road) - Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) - 15 Campus Drive - Closed Saturday. Open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Closed Saturday. Open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Centretown Community Health Centre - Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Sandy Hill Community Health Centre - Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday

- Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday Somerset West Community Health Centre - Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health says another 55 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is 320.

To date, OPH has reported 28,553 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 593 residents. No one in Ottawa has died from COVID-19 since July 8, 2021.

The 55 new cases reported Sunday are the most reported in a single day since June 4, when 55 cases were also reported.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital fell slightly on Sunday to eight but there are now two people in intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 188 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city. One is linked to a private social event and two are linked to daycares.

Sunday was the third day in a row that Ontario saw more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

It comes one day after the province reported 944 new cases, which was the highest daily case count in nearly five months.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 811 new cases reported on Sunday, 643 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 168 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There will be no provincial reporting today because it's Labour Day. Today's figures will be reported separately tomorrow alongside tomorrow's new data.

Many COVID-19 testing clinics will remain open today, despite the Labour Day holiday. Ottawa Public Health also says today will be the final day for the community vaccine clinics at the Nepean Sportsplex and Ottawa City Hall.

