OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is back up to 200.

Ontario saw its highest number of new infections since July on Saturday.

The City of Kingston shut down a popular beach after it was flooded with Queen's students.

Race promoters want the province to allow more fans in the stands at speedways.

Ontario's education minister is offering reassurances after Quebec reports 47 COVID cases in schools.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed today.

today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed today.

today. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Health officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, with active cases back up to 200.

The active case count rose by 13 in Saturday's update after falling to 187 on Friday.

The City of Kingston has issued an updated emergency order to close the beach at Breakwater Park and the Gord Downie Memorial Pier after hundreds of students crowded the area on Friday.

The scene at Gord Downie Pier near Queen's University Friday afternoon showed a beach full of people who were not distancing, nor wearing masks.

Kingston's medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, told CTV News the swift move was made after seeing the crowds of students grow larger over the last few days.

Racing facilities across the province are pushing the government to let them allow more spectators to attend races.

Ontario motorsports promoters, headed by Brighton Speedway owner Mark Rinaldi, submitted a 10-page proposal to the provincial government on July 17, descibing how their facilities could operate safely with more than 100 fans in the grandstands.

The proposal asks for permission to allow a percentage of total grandstand capacity at racing facilities, but promoters say the government has been slow to respond.

Ontario reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest daily number of infections recorded since the end of July.

This also the 10th day in a row where health officials have confirmed more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. The last time the case count dropped into the double digits was on Aug. 26 and before that it was on Aug. 20.

Ontario's education minister is aiming to reassure parents that his province's school reopening plan is different than Quebec's, where 47 schools have at least one case of COVID-19 since opening.

Stephen Lecce reacted Saturday to a report from the Quebec government that showed dozens of schools reported one or more infections between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3.

Speaking at an event in Toronto, Lecce urged parents to actively screen their children for virus symptoms before sending them to school.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Katherine DeClerq.