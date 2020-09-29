OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

90 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported in Ottawa on Monday.

Ontario saw its biggest jump in new daily cases ever and the premier says the second wave is upon us.

September is now tied with April for the most COVID-19 cases in a single month.

Ottawa Public Health has released a map showing the number of positive COVID-19 cases in 111 neighbourhoods

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

13 pharmacies in Ottawa are offering testing to certain people. Click here for more details.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and one new death on Monday.

The figure is one of the highest ever seen in the city, behind 93 new cases reported on Sept. 22.

There have been 4,153 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 282 deaths in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Ontario reported 700 new cases of COVID-19 provincewide on Monday, the highest daily total ever recorded, surpassing the 640 new cases reported on April 24.

Part of the reason for the steep increase may be linked to a massive clearance of backlogged tests. More than 41,000 tests were performed, and the number of tests that still needed to be processed dropped to 49,000 from 65,000 the previous day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Ontario is now in the second wave of COVID-19.

September will soon be the worst month for new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on record.

As of Monday, there have been 1,178 NEW cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa, matching the monthly total for April.

The curve flattened in May and June and began rising again in July and August.

Ottawa Public Health has released a neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood map of COVID-19 infections in the city.

The map was produced in partnership with the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study.

OPH says the map was created and released "in the interest of transparency" but continues to stress that COVID-19 is prevalent across the city.

According to the data, the Ledbury—Heron Gate—Ridgemont neighbourhood topped the list for having the most COVID-19 cases and the highest per capita rate. A total of 123 people in the neighbourhood had tested positive for COVID-19 between March and August, which represents a rate of 912.26 per 100,000 residents.

However, OPH maintains that the data does not show where someone first came into contact with COVID-19 nor does it suggest some neighbourhoods are safer than others.