Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes

After months of calls from east end politicians to expand Ottawa's testing capacity to Orléans, the city announced plans to open a COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex on Tenth Line Road.

The clinic is due to open in mid-October; crews need time to complete some renovations before then, including installing a new entrance.

The Montfort Hospital will be running the clinic, which will function similarly to the existing care clinics at Moodie Drive and Heron Road.

After recording just 15 new lab-confirmed cases on Sunday, Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases on Monday.

The city now has more than 500 active cases of the novel coronavirus, the first time that's happened since early May.

Ontario recorded 425 new cases, the highest number since early June.

Eleven residents at the West End Villa long-term care home have now died from COVID-19.

There have been 92 cases of the virus among residents and staff since the outbreak was declared Aug. 30.

Thirty-four residents at the home currently have the virus, with another four in hospital.

Officials in Renfrew County have declared that the region is in a second wave of the virus, as they make plans to double testing capacity.

Most of the region's new positive cases emerged from a Pembroke high school, the first in Ontario to close because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Western Quebec set a grim new record on Monday, with the region's highest-ever number of new cases in a single day.

The 31 new cases bring the Outaouais's number of active cases to more than 150. Most of the cases are in Gatineau.

Quebec recorded 586 new cases on Monday, the province's highest daily number since early May.