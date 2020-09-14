OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa saw its biggest one-day jump in new cases since May on Sunday.

A student at Carleton University, living in residence, has tested positive for COVID-19.

An LCBO in the city is closed until further notice due to the "potential of an outbreak" of COVID-19.

Renfrew Coounty's top doctor is warning residents not to get complacent after new cases were reported over the weekend.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms : sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa saw its largest one-day jump in new cases in months on Sunday, with 47 new infections announced. The last time the number of new cases announced in a single day was that high was on May 2.

Despite the jump in new cases, the hospitalization and death rate remain steady. No new deaths were reported for a 12th day in a row, leaving the death toll at 267 residents. The number of people in hospital rose by one to 11, but the number of people in intensive care fell to one, from two on Saturday.

Carleton University says a student in its residence has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to students and staff sent Saturday night, the university's COVID-19 lead Suzanne Blanchard says the individual is self-isolating.

The email says that Ottawa Public Health would be reaching out to close contacts and that a deep cleaning of the residence complex would be taking place.

The LCBO says its store at the Ottawa Trainyards is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and other cases were since reported.

The first employee's positive test result was announced Sept. 10, but two more employees have since gotten sick, the LCBO said.

In an updated message on Sunday, the LCBO said the store would be closed "due to the potential of an outbreak at this location."

With four active cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County and two linked to a gym and a high school in Pembroke the past week, the area’s top doctor is warning residents against complacency.

While Renfrew County has seen a fraction of the numbe of COVID-19 cases that Ottawa has, Dr. Robert Cushman, acting Medical Officer of Health, said in a message on Sunday that two confirmed cases at Planet Fitness gym and Fellowes High School is a stark reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and how important it is for residents to protect themselves.