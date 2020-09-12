OTTAWA -- Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

More than 2,300 students in Ottawa won't be taking the school bus to class on Monday due to a severe driver shortage, affecting 30 routes.

Ottawa Public Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, its highest number in weeks.

A sixth Ottawa school has a COVID-19 case. A staff member at De La Salle high school has tested positive for the virus.

Ottawa Public Health is asking people to think about the language they use regarding COVID-19, in a bid to combat stigma and prejudice

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed today.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed today.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

• The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes.

More than 2,300 Ottawa students won’t be taking their regular school buses on Monday due to a “severe driver shortage.”

The shortage amounts to more than 100 drivers out of 555 yellow bus routes, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority said in a presentation Friday.

“We’re sort of deeply horrified by the situation that we’re in, but it can’t be helped,” OSTA general manager Vicky Kyriaco said Friday.

OSTA says 30 routes have been cancelled for Monday, the day school bus service is set to resume. Forty-five schools are affected by the cancellations.

Ottawa recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to public health officials.

The total is the highest number of new lab-confirmed cases since mid-July. The city recorded 43 new cases on July 21.

Ontario recorded 213 cases on Friday, the first time the number exceeded 200 in nearly two months.

A staff member at a sixth Ottawa school has tested positive for COVID-19, according to provincial health authorities.

A staff member at École secondaire publique De La Salle in Lowertown has tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincial reporting shows Ottawa has the most school-related cases of any region in the province.

Ottawa Public Health has some new tips on how to tackle the stigma and prejudice that can happen during a pandemic.

The health unit released a new position statement with some recommended language and other suggestions to get through this together without stigmatizing each other.