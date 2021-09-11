OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

An Ottawa resident has died of COVID-19 for the first time in two months

The Ottawa Senators will require fans to be fully vaccinated to attend games, and say they expect to be allowed capacity crowds

Ottawa Public Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a music festival at Mooney's Bay last weekend

New job numbers show unemployment is down, but the labour shortage caused by the pandemic is persisting

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 50 new cases on Friday

28,753 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 27.4

: 27.4 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.5 per cent (seven-day average)

3.5 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 1.06 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

A man in his 50s is the first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19 in nearly two months.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new death on Friday, the city's first since July 8.

A child under 10 years old is also among the six people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health is warning anyone who attended the AfroFest Ottawa Music and Art Festival last weekend to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health unit says someone who tested positive attended the Sept. 4 festival at Mooney’s Bay Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. during their contagious period.

Anyone who attended should self-monitor for symptoms until Sept. 18, OPH says.

we are currently investigating an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, who attended the AfroFest Ottawa Music and Art Festival on September 4 at Mooney's Bay Park and Beach, during their contagious period.



The Ottawa Senators say they expect to be able to host capacity crowds when the NHL regular season starts next month.

Fans will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks when they return to the Canadian Tire Centre, the team said in a news release Friday afternoon.

As unemployment rates in the country drop with Canada adding tens of thousands of jobs in August, labour shortages caused by COVID-19 continue to trouble businesses.